Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) versus Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Critical Review

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics -153.90% N/A -53.31% Generation Bio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and Generation Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics $72.96 million 5.01 -$149.77 million ($3.93) -1.86 Generation Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Generation Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flexion Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flexion Therapeutics and Generation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 9 1 3.00 Generation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.44, suggesting a potential upside of 179.30%. Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.46%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics beats Generation Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain. It is also involved in the development of FX201, a gene therapy product candidate designed to provide on demand production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee; and FX301, a NaV1.7 inhibitor for the management of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

