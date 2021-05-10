Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.27.

NYSE FND opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $76,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

