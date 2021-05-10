Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUIF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.