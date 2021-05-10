Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,053. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Fluor has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

