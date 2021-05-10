FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $128,533,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 40.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FMC by 39.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $120.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

