Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $341,168.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00246094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.39 or 0.01180599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.17 or 0.00755374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,059.84 or 0.99863452 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.