Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.67.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $211.77 on Thursday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $212.67. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

