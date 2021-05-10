Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE FTS traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 783,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$56.36. The stock has a market cap of C$25.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.92%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

