Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FSM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

