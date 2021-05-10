Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.87

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.87 and last traded at $100.13, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

