Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,567. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

