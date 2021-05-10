Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $16.30 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.72. 1,702,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23.

