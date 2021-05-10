Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Invests $120,000 in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,899. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

