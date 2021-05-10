Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 1,734 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.74. 74,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $209.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

