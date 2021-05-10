Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 997 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.76. 20,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

