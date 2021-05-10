Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,562. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.