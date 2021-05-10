Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.16. 15,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.