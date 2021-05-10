Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 7,654 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $137.73. 278,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

