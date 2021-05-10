Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to $204.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.33.

FNV stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

