Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.64

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.64 and last traded at $87.21, with a volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

