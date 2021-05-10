freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.26 and a 200-day moving average of €18.24.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

