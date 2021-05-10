Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $5.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.19 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $22.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.