Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.42 ($79.32).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.