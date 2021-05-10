Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMS remained flat at $$39.40 during trading on Monday. 10,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 171,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $4,946,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.