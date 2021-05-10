Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €41.67 ($49.02). 1,157,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.58 and a 200 day moving average of €37.21.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

