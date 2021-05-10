Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $176.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

