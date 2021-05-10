Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $176.55 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

