Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of FUSN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

