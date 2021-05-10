FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Issued By B. Riley

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17).

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

