FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kimball International, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kimball International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

KBAL stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 163,077 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

