FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Provention Bio, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provention Bio by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

