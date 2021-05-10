FY2025 EPS Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Cut by SVB Leerink

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.13.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $311.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.16. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BeiGene by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

