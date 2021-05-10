Fyooz 1-Day Volume Tops $24,952.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $24,952.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00107435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.26 or 0.09345491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

