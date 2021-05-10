Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$2.30

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$348.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.