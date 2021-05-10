Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

