GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $8.32

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.32 or 0.00014507 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $633.36 million and $83.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 72% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00087317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00813935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00106920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.08 or 0.09289343 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

