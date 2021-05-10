GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.14.

TSE GDI traded down C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$54.01. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$28.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.90.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

