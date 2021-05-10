Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.54 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $115,471.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00086714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.65 or 0.00811267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00107042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.08 or 0.09234252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050204 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

