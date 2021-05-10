General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $52,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,942. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.