Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $52.61

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.61, but opened at $55.85. Genesco shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

