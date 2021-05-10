Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.80

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 1308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

