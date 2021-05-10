George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $138.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 1569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

