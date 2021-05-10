Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Geron were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Geron by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Geron by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Geron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Geron stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

