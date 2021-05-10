GET Protocol (GET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $62.25 million and $1.28 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00009474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.21 or 0.09007227 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.