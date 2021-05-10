Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.20

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 3130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

