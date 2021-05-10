Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Gladstone Capital worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a PE ratio of -183.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

