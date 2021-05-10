Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Acquires 740 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $145.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.