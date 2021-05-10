Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $314.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $894.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.