Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

