Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot stock opened at $339.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

